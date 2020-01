Traffic is delayed on Route 11 north, between New Road and Oakcrest Drive, according to ODOT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are out at the scene of a crash in Austintown.

Traffic is delayed on Route 11 north, between New Road and Oakcrest Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic map. ODOT reports a road closed on 11 north between New Road and CR-18.

According to Highway Patrol, a portion of the road is closed as a result.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.