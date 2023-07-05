COLEBROOK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A crash is backing up traffic on a portion of state Route 11 northbound in Ashtabula County, not far from Trumbull County.

The crash happened just north of Windsor Road, near a rest area in Colebrook Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a commercial tractor-trailer and a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder. The drivers of both vehicles have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 11 is closed at US-322, at exit 73. Traffic is being directed off Route 11.

The Andover and Orwell fire departments, along with the Ohio Department of Transportation, are assisting with diverting northbound traffic off at US Route 322 as the vehicles and debris are being removed from the roadway.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.