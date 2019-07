The eastbound lanes heading toward Pennsylvania are closed

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of Interstate 80 at Logan Way in Liberty is closed due to a crash involving at least two semi-trucks and three cars.

The eastbound lanes are closed just east of State Route 193, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Cars are still moving in the westbound lanes.

Traffic is moving slowly in that area, so you might want to avoid it.

We are still working to find out if anyone was hurt.