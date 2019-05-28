Crane hits line, knocks out power to thousands in Trumbull, Mercer counties

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - A crane that made contact with a power line knocked out power to thousands of customers in Trumbull and Mercer counties.

It happened at a local business, according to First Energy.

Crews have restored power to most of those in Hubbard. First Energy expects the rest will be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In Mercer County, most customers without power live in Sharon, which experienced over 2,500 outages.