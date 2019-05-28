Crane hits line, knocks out power to thousands in Trumbull, Mercer counties
First Energy estimated that most power would be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday
(WKBN) - A crane that made contact with a power line knocked out power to thousands of customers in Trumbull and Mercer counties.
It happened at a local business, according to First Energy.
Crews have restored power to most of those in Hubbard. First Energy expects the rest will be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
In Mercer County, most customers without power live in Sharon, which experienced over 2,500 outages.