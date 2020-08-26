Champion police officer facing over a dozen charges placed on administrative leave

Robert Koehler is facing 16 felony counts of unauthorized use of property

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion police officer is facing over a dozen charges for unauthorized use of property.

Robert Koehler is facing 16 felony counts of unauthorized use of property, including computer, cable or telecommunications property.

All of the reported incidents happened between 2015 to 2017.

Koehler has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

He’s worked for the Champion Police Department for 34 years. At one point, he was also the police chief in West Farmington and Craig Beach.

This story is corrected to show Koehler was most recently working for Champion Police Department.

