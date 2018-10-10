Craig Beach man confesses to sexual assault of young girl, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - A Craig Beach man confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl, police said.

Police arrested 66-year-old David Davidson on Tuesday. He is facing one count of rape.

Stark County Children Services received a complaint that Davidson sexually assaulted a juvenile female relative.

He was arraigned in Austintown on Wednesday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

The police chief expects more charges to come.