Local News

Craig Beach man confesses to sexual assault of young girl, police say

Stark County Children Services received a complaint about David Davidson

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 02:49 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 02:49 PM EDT

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - A Craig Beach man confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl, police said.

Police arrested 66-year-old David Davidson on Tuesday. He is facing one count of rape.

Stark County Children Services received a complaint that Davidson sexually assaulted a juvenile female relative.

He was arraigned in Austintown on Wednesday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

The police chief expects more charges to come.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories