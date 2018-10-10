Craig Beach man confesses to sexual assault of young girl, police say
CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - A Craig Beach man confessed to sexually assaulting a young girl, police said.
Police arrested 66-year-old David Davidson on Tuesday. He is facing one count of rape.
Stark County Children Services received a complaint that Davidson sexually assaulted a juvenile female relative.
He was arraigned in Austintown on Wednesday and is being held on $500,000 bond.
The police chief expects more charges to come.