Craig Beach 911 call: 'My house is on fire, please hurry!' Video

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) - Nicole Yereb made a frantic call to 911 Tuesday night as she watched her Craig Beach house burn.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to get there and by that time, everything had been destroyed and one of the family dogs didn't make it out.

PHOTOS: Fire at Craig Beach home

She and her boyfriend, Jacob Hambrick, don't blame the volunteer firefighters. Instead, they're asking why the village doesn't have full-time firefighters who would've been ready right away to answer the call.

The local department is actually a privately-run agency that's under contract and does its own fundraising.

We tried contacting village officials, but they haven't returned our messages.