Craft show in Lisbon benefits village’s volunteer fire department

Huffman said the department will be using the money for updated rescue equipment

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-seven craft vendors took over Park Avenue in Lisbon on Sunday, raising money for the village’s volunteer fire department.

The owners of Dashing Divas organized the event. They said they wanted to get more people involved in downtown shopping while also raising money for a department that could use it.

“Fire service is a very expensive industry. The tools and equipment are very expensive. It takes a lot to keep up with everything and maintain everything,” said Bobby Huffman with the Lisbon volunteer fire department.

Huffman said the department will be using the money for updated rescue equipment.