CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 33rd annual Canfield Senior Class Craft show happened Saturday and what a great time to celebrate being a Cardinal after the State Championship win.

200 different vendors set up their crafts and goodies all over the school. Seniors from the class of 2023 assisted the entire event. There were also raffle baskets and food.

All proceeds from the Craft Show will help pay for senior class costs like caps and gowns and other school programs.

The Craft Show will also donate proceeds to local charities.

“This event is really important to us its a great way we can raise funds for our community we’ve used it in the past to lower rates for school dances and stuff like that. We’ve used it to build an led sign in front of the school and we also donate back to the community,” said Crescenzo Scheetz, senior class president.

“The people I like to support the kids you know in the show. My kids are grown now but I know what its all about to have kids and support the kids you know thru the school,” said Karen Tauro, a vendor from Struthers.

Vendors signed up for a year in advance to attend the craft show.