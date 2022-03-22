(WKBN) – Coworkers of a Trumbull County EMT who recently lost his wife due to complications during childbirth are doing their part to help his family.

Ray Alexander and his wife of six months, Stephanie, were excited to welcome their first child together. Ray says Stephanie was getting prepped for a scheduled c-section on March 15 when something went wrong.

Their daughter, Maliah Ann, is doing well, but Stephanie tragically passed away.

Ray describes Stephanie as a bubbly, kind and caring person who loved children. She was also a mother to an 18-month-old son.

Ray says since Stephanie’s passing, he’s received a lot of support.

“They’ve been very helpful, so is my family, and so has some of her family been very helpful, so I have a whole community behind me in this,” Ray said.

Ray’s coworkers at Lane LifeTrans are doing what they can to help support him during this difficult time.

If you’d like to contribute, you can email Tom Lambert at thomas.lambert@lanelifetrans.com for information on how to do so.