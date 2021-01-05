COVID trends in Ohio and Pa. show decline following spike

We are not yet seeing any big increases in either cases or deaths because of Christmas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a big surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths after Thanksgiving, and we’ve heard health officials were worried the same thing would happen after Christmas.

We are not yet seeing any big increases in either cases or deaths because of Christmas. But keep in mind after Thanksgiving, we really started seeing the increases two to three weeks after the holiday. It hasn’t even been two weeks yet since Christmas, so the next two weeks is when we’ll really see if a spike occurs.

Four weeks ago, nearly 70,000 new cases were reported. That’s a little more than two weeks after Thanksgiving. Two weeks ago, there was a significant decrease to 45,000 new cases. A bit of a rise this past week to 52,000 but still not close to what it was four weeks ago.

There were nearly 600 new deaths in Ohio three weeks ago. Then, it fell back to 470, and this past week 525. So, no big spike as in cases with new deaths between 470 and 598.

As far as hospitalizations in Ohio, the number has gone down every week over the past four weeks from 5,300 on Dec. 15 to 4,400 Tuesday, Jan. 5. That’s 860 fewer patients in the hospital this day than there were four weeks ago.

Now to Pennsylvania where the trends almost mirror Ohio’s. Four weeks ago, the big Thanksgiving spike in new cases came in with almost 73,000 new cases. Two weeks ago, it dropped to 50,000, and though there was a bit of a rise last week, it’s certainly not a spike.

New deaths in Pennsylvania are twice the number Ohio had, but like Ohio, the trend is down and not by a wide range with 1,348 four weeks ago and 1,193 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The trend is definitely down with new hospitalizations in Pennsylvania. Nearly 6,300 four weeks ago and around 5,600 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The latest positivity rate for Ohio was reported on Saturday. At the time it was 14%, meaning 14 percent of the people tested were positive. That has been the average positivity rate for the past week.

