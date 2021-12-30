WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency responders in Trumbull County are dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re seeing cases of the new variant start to creep their way into our departments,” said Cortland Fire Chief David Rea.

Chief Rea, who also serves as president of the Trumbull County Fire Chief’s Association, says several police, fire and EMS agencies are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in the county.

“For right now, we’re handling it by doing mutual aid and providing help to each other. That’s the only way we’re probably truly going to get through this is by supporting each other in our times of need,” he said.

Chief Rea was picking up the last of the rapid tests at the county’s Emergency Management Agency on Thursday for both his department and a neighboring one.

“We’re hoping that we can get a handle on this and that’s why if we can get people tested early and, hopefully, they don’t come to work sick, we can avoid these outbreaks,” Chief Rea said.

But the tests have been hard to come by. The Warren City Health District has a limited supply for people who live in the city and call ahead — that number is 330-841-2596. But the hope is to get more tests out into the public soon.

“We are planning a mass distribution of COVID rapid tests. The giveaway will take place in the coming weeks,” said Warren Deputy Health Commissioner John May.

Details of that distribution are still being worked out.