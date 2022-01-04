CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley restaurant announced Tuesday that it is temporarily closing due to staff shortages caused by the pandemic.

Those at Scacchetti’s Ironwood Grille, 6580 Ironwood Blvd., Canfield, said they don’t have enough staff to keep the restaurant open and are closing for the month of January.

“For the health of our depleted and exhausted staff, we will be temporarily closed for the month of January,” owners wrote in a social media post.

The restaurant is actively taking applications, which are available at the Hampton Inn and Suites, located next door to the restaurant.

Several local restaurants closed or reduced their hours over the holiday weekend because of staff shortages due to a surge of the Omicron strain of the virus. While symptoms are reportedly milder, health officials say it is more contagious.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the spread of the Omicron variant and vaccinations on Tuesday. WKBN.com will live stream the event here.