This year, because of the virus, it'll be a drive-thru parade

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – You can keep the Lisbon Christmas parade on your calendar this year.

It will be a drive-thru event because of COVID-19. The floats will stay in place while the spectators drive through.

It’s happening Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Instead of in downtown Lisbon, it will be at the county fairgrounds.

At least 30 floats are participating and Santa will be there, too!