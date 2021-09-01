COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be free COVID-19 vaccinations offered at the Canfield Fair this week and into the weekend.

In an effort to remind the public of precautions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, Mahoning County Public Health advises:

Stay home if you feel unwell.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when in settings that are indoors or around other large groups outdoors.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

The Mahoning County Public Health Nursing Division will also be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the Canfield Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The vaccination clinic will be located at the Colonial Inn Building.

To make an appointment, visit the Mahoning Health website. They also accept walk-ins.