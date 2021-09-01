COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be free COVID-19 vaccinations offered at the Canfield Fair this week and into the weekend.
In an effort to remind the public of precautions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, Mahoning County Public Health advises:
- Stay home if you feel unwell.
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when in settings that are indoors or around other large groups outdoors.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
The Mahoning County Public Health Nursing Division will also be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the Canfield Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The vaccination clinic will be located at the Colonial Inn Building.
To make an appointment, visit the Mahoning Health website. They also accept walk-ins.