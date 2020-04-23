COVID-19 testing begins in Canfield

The drive-thru testing is being conducted at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 begins Thursday in Canfield.

The testing is being conducted at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Two medical workers from Zinni Family Practice in Canfield teamed up with QuickMed Urgent Care to open the site.

You must show at least two symptoms or show one symptom but were also in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Symptoms include cough, fever, loss of taste or smell and difficulty breathing.

All patients must be pre-registered. Visit www.quickmed-uc.com or call 724-734-5235 or 330-759-0085 to sign up.