COVID-19 slows Valley real estate market but creates opportunity for sellers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Studies show the number of people buying and selling homes since COVID-19 began is down, but right now may still be the best time to get your house on the market.

Putting that For Sale sign in your yard right now could hold some risks, but local real estate agent Richard O’Brien says the market could actually be in your favor.

This is usually the busiest time of year for real estate, but it is slower right now because of the pandemic but not at a stand still.

O’Brien said some people are concerned about bringing others into their home for showings and to conduct transactions. Because of this, the availability of homes is down about 60%, but demand only dropped 10%.

People are still looking to buy, and people who are selling are getting more money for their homes.

“If you are planing on selling within the next few months, consider getting it up as soon as possible because you want to be first in line for that first group of buyers that is out there. Once things do start going on the market, you never know what is going to happen,” O’Brien said.

If you’re a buyer, O’Brien suggests getting a pre-approval letter in hand from your lender because interest rates are very low right now.

As more homes do start to open up, they’re likely to be move-in ready because so many people are doing home projects to stay busy.

For those that don’t want in-person traffic in their house for showings, virtual tours are an option and have been going on for some time, and online transactions make the buying process easier.

O’Brien cautions that buying a home solely from pictures and videos may not be what many buyers want to do, so when in-person meetings and tours happen, safety comes first.

“We have to ask them how they are feeling today. You have to wear a mask to go through people’s houses and no more than two or three people are in the house, and that includes the agent,” O’Brien said.

Online viewing of homes has gone up 200-300% in some cases. It gives people a chance to filter out what they want and narrow down the number of homes they enter.