COVID-19 pandemic may further complicate holidays for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease

The Alzheimer's Association of Greater East Ohio typically gets increased inquiries from families around the holiday season

(WKBN) – Families across the Valley are having to balance preparing for the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some families also have the added stress of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.

The executive director said this comes from combining typical holiday stress with caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s. This year, Cheryl Kanetsky said the coronavirus is causing situations for families that no one could have anticipated.

“Dementia does not increase the risk of COVID-19, but sometimes, individuals who have dementia might find it harder to practice safe hand washing, strategies to understand the six-feet distance and some of those suggestions that we have around COVID-19,” she said.

Kanetsky said it’s important for families to discuss the holidays beforehand in order to set expectations. This way, all family members will not only be thinking about staying safe from COVID-19 but will also understand the current abilities of their family member.

Kanetsky said some families may need to evaluate whether it makes sense to get together, if their loved one won’t understand safety precautions like keeping a small distance and washing their hands. She hopes having these conversations will help the large number of families that are navigating the holidays with a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

Nationwide, there are over 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease.

In Ohio, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 220,000 people 65 and older have Alzheimer’s. The numbers are a bit higher in Pennsylvania, where the estimates are closer to 280,000 people having Alzheimer’s.

It is important to mention that people under the age of 65 can also get the disease, and they’re not included in those estimates.

Kanetsky said a little planning and communication can help the many families with a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

“Before the holiday even starts, talk about what the caregiving situation is so that everybody understands the loved one who has the memory loss, what their situation is so there’s no surprises and everybody’s very awake to the challenges that the caregiver might be facing,” she said.

Kanetsky said families may also need to rethink their holiday traditions. Some of the favorite things they do over the holidays may not be possible for their loved ones anymore.

She said it’s still important to involve your loved one in holiday tasks. They could help prepare the meal or wrap presents, even if they can’t get on a ladder to hang lights anymore.

Lastly, Kanetsky encourages families to call the Alzheimer’s Association‘s helpline at 1-800-272-3900. It’s available 24/7, and she said they can help you come up with a plan for your specific situation.

Kanetsky said they get a lot of questions from families about their loved ones who are currently living in assisted living or other care facilities. In those cases, she recommends communicating the staff to understand what might be possible either virtually or in-person.