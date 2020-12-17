COVID-19 pandemic having negative impact on Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

Fewer people are out shopping, and the Salvation Army has fewer volunteers to work with this year

(WKBN) – Thursday marks one week until Christmas, and the Salvation Army of the Mahoning Valley is asking for help with its Red Kettle campaign.

Donations have been down this year.

Eighty-three cents of every dollar goes back into the community.

The Salvation Army says people have been very generous since the pandemic started, but help around the holidays is still needed.

“Kettles are down this year because of COVID. I think there are less people out shopping, plus we have less workers and volunteers at the stores, so we are doing the best we can, but we anticipate a huge decrease this year in that fundraising,” said Major Paul Moore.

The Salvation Army of Mahoning County has not received any gold coins yet this year, but workers remain hopeful. Moore said most of those come closer to Christmas.