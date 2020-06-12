COVID-19 hardly stings Trumbull County bee farm as online sales increase

With farmers markets being canceled or postponed, Linda's Bee Farm had to adjust their marketing strategy, which turned out to be great

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 affected a lot of businesses, but it barely touched the bee farming industry, and certainly not one local bee farm.

Linda’s Bee Farm has been a part of many events in the Valley, selling their honey for years. But with farmers markets being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, their business had to take a temporary route.

“We have shifted our market into the online environment and I’ve seen increased online sales,” said beekeeper Seth Steward.

Steward says with allergy season also being at its highest peak, they’re seeing more orders coming in.

“Honey is very medicinal. It has a lot of health benefits. It strengthens the immune system,” he said.

Which is why they use their honey wisely by putting it inside their skin care products.

They are also not seeing a lack of production.

“A full box of honey is about 80 pounds. So, we could harvest two to three boxes a season, so that’s about 200 pounds per hive,” Steward said.

Since the stay-at-home order has been lifted, Steward and his wife have been coordinating tours for people to walk around the bee farm. They teach others about the importance of bees and processing honey.

“We’ll suit up and perform a basic hive management, and we get to handle the bees and you get to find a queen,” he said.

To follow state guidelines, during the tour, everyone is required to wear a mask and only four people are allowed per appointment.