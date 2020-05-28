COVID-19 delays corruption trial involving Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda

In October 2017, Marchionda was indicted on more than 100 criminal charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coronavirus has had an impact on one of the area’s most watched criminal cases.

The corruption trial involving businessman Dominic Marchionda was supposed to start on Monday.

It has been delayed until later this year due to concerns about the health and safety of prospective jurors and everyone else involved.

In October 2017, Marchionda was indicted on more than 100 criminal charges including bribery, theft, tampering with records and fraud.

Investigators say he misused city water fund money for his development projects.

Marchionda owns several buildings downtown, including Erie Terminal Place.

Former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone and former Finance Director David Bozanich are also involved in the case.

Lawyers for both sides are expected to meet with the judge next month to come up with a new date for the trial.