COVID-19 creates challenges but also gives some reprieve to environment

When it comes to the environment, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted nature in some positive and negative ways

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When it comes to the environment, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted nature in some positive and negative ways.

It’s hard not to reach for the convenience of single-use products right now, but those wipes, paper towels, gloves and masks end up in landfills because some recycling services are stalled. Also, some grocery stores are not allowing reusable bags.

Peg Flynn, spokesperson for the Mahoning County Green Team, said they haven’t run into an excessive uptick in litter and trash, but there are ways that everyone can help reduce waste, even now.

Customers can ask grocers to put their items in a cardboard box or paper bag instead of plastic or just have them put the products back in the cart and you can load your own groceries into a reusable bag in your car.

“The Green Team doesn’t like single-use material, but if you have gloves before you get in the car, take the plastic bag out of your pocket or purse, take you gloves off and put them in the bags and seal them and throw them away in your own trash can,” Flynn said.

Flynn said she hopes recycling will be back up and running in mid-May.

While trash is building up with the single-use products and the fact that people are staying home more, that idle activity is having a positive impact when it comes to air pollution.

People aren’t driving as much, air travel is down and manufacturing has slowed – all those factors have decreased air pollution, but how long with it last? Flynn said we will see the benefits at least for a while.

“I don’t think it will shoot up immediately because people are still going to be a little leery when were we are allowed to get together, but I do think it will probably go back to normal when people get into their old driving habits. Industry will be in full swing again, and those are air pollution problems,” Flynn said.

While people have been social distancing, Flynn hopes people have gained a new appreciation for nature that they will carry with them once the orders are lifted and work to keep it clean.