COVID-19 cases by Valley zip codes show larger spread in smaller areas

The zip code dashboard provides a different way to look at the numbers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health added a new way to track COVID-19 numbers. It’s by Zip Code.

The zip code dashboard provides a different way to look at the numbers.

WKBN First News looked at local COVID-19 cases by zip codes in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties combined.

We looked at cases over the past two weeks by both total cases and cases per 100,000 population.

As far as total cases over the past two weeks, there are more cases in the area’s major population centers, which makes sense. The more people you have the more that will test positive.

The most cases the past two weeks have been in Boardman at 161 followed by Austintown, Cortland, Poland, and Salem.

Six through 10 are Howland, Canfield, the Northeast Warren and Champion, followed by Niles and Youngstown’s West Side.

Communities with the fewest cases in the past two weeks all have five. They are Berlin Center in Mahoning County, Farmdale in Trumbull County, and Rogers, Kensington and Salineville in Columbiana County.

But when you analyze cases per 100,000 in population, other area’s rise to the top. In fact, number one is Downtown Youngstown, which over the past two weeks had 10 cases among just 1,130 people. Second was Cortland, followed by Campbell, Poland, and New Middletown.

The next five are Wellsville, Washingtonville, Vienna, Howland and Canfield.

The bottom five in cases per 100,000 are Southington, Berlin Center, West Farmington, Salineville, and Alliance, which includes a small part of southwest Mahoning County.

Boardman, which was number one in total cases, is 22nd when it comes to cases per 100,000. Austintown, which was 2nd in total cases, was 14th.

More headlines from WKBN.com: