COVID-19 antibody testing offered to first responders in Cortland

Their goal is to test 5,000 first responders in Cortland and the surrounding area

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Members from University Hospitals were at the Cortland Fire Department Wednesday doing a research study to test first responders for coronavirus antibodies.

“The only way that they would have antibodies is if they were exposed to that at some point in time and their bodies created antibodies. Since so many people are asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, they may not even realize that they had that. So we’re just trying to get a good idea of the number of the incidences in our first responders,” said Susan Forgacs, an RN, paramedic and EMS educator.

They started testing at 9 a.m., and by 11:30 a.m., they had tested close to 2,000 people. Their goal is to test 5,000 first responders in Cortland and the surrounding area.

“It’s about three to four days they get results, and only the individual gets the results. We get them just as numbers, but they get their actual results,” Forgacs said.

They’ve been testing first responders all over Northeast Ohio for three weeks and expect to be done by July 15.