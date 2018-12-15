Covelli Enterprises gives funding boost to Marines' local toy drive Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - Every year, the U.S. Marines collect toys for less fortunate children through a Toys for Tots campaign.

It's a program that dates back more than 70 years.

Locally, the program provides toys to about 8,000 kids.

Today, the local effort got a big financial boost.

Covelli Enterprises presented a $15,000 check to Marines running the program in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

"Receiving such a large donation helps fill some of the pitfalls we have in some of our age groups, and it really does allow us to buy a lot of toys," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Gregory Peterkin.

Peterkin said Friday's donation makes it possible to buy about 4,000 more toys for local kids.