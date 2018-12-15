Covelli Enterprises gives funding boost to Marines' local toy drive
Covelli Enterprises presented a $15,000 check to the program
(WKBN) - Every year, the U.S. Marines collect toys for less fortunate children through a Toys for Tots campaign.
It's a program that dates back more than 70 years.
Locally, the program provides toys to about 8,000 kids.
Today, the local effort got a big financial boost.
Covelli Enterprises presented a $15,000 check to Marines running the program in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.
"Receiving such a large donation helps fill some of the pitfalls we have in some of our age groups, and it really does allow us to buy a lot of toys," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Gregory Peterkin.
Peterkin said Friday's donation makes it possible to buy about 4,000 more toys for local kids.