Local News

Covelli Enterprises gives funding boost to Marines' local toy drive

Covelli Enterprises presented a $15,000 check to the program

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 02:56 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 08:32 PM EST

Covelli Enterprises gives funding boost to Marines' local toy drive

(WKBN) - Every year, the U.S. Marines collect toys for less fortunate children through a Toys for Tots campaign.

It's a program that dates back more than 70 years.

Locally, the program provides toys to about 8,000 kids.

Today, the local effort got a big financial boost.

Covelli Enterprises presented a $15,000 check to Marines running the program in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

"Receiving such a large donation helps fill some of the pitfalls we have in some of our age groups, and it really does allow us to buy a lot of toys," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Gregory Peterkin. 

Peterkin said Friday's donation makes it possible to buy about 4,000 more toys for local kids.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories