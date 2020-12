BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - There's been a big push to support small business this year, but there's also a push to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For months, boutiques and small shops had to shut their doors due to the pandemic. Once they were open, getting customers in was tough. Things are picking up for the holidays but for local places like Blush Boutique, in Boardman, these are the months that they rely on.