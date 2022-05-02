YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local organization’s goal is to reduce violence in the Valley.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) will be hosting the third annual Hope Conference summit at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The event will include resource providers such as Mahoning County and state agencies, non-profits and employers. Services include license reinstatement, job and family services, legal aid, employment, health care, education and more.

This event is free to the public. You can register online at www.hopeyoungstown.org.