Covelli and Mercy Health cancel 2020 Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panerathon is canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and already organizers are looking to next year’s event.

Covelli Enterprises and the Mercy Health Foundation announced Thursday that the event scheduled for August 30 is canceled.

According to a news release, the restrictions in Mill Creek Park and the uncertainty about guidelines involving large groups are some of the reasons organizers decided to cancel.

The Panerathon brings together about 12,000 people every year to downtown Youngstown.

“The health, well- being, and safety of our Panerathon community was at the forefront of this decision and we are deeply saddened but understand this is the right thing to do.” Said, Sam Covelli, owner of Covelli Enterprises. “We will work tirelessly to make 2021 an amazing event that the Youngstown community can experience safely.”

The annual Panerathon has raised $3 million for the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley in support of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center.

“Panerathon is such an important event for our entire community and the funds raised have made a tremendous impact on the health of so many women in our Valley. We are saddened that we must cancel this year because of COVID-19, but we are looking forward to seeing everyone again next year at Panerathon 2021.” Said, Paul Homick, Mercy Health Foundation.