Cousins’ dream comes true as they open new vinyl-wrapping, detailing shop in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A passion that began when they were kids has turned into a new business on the west side of Youngstown.

Jacob Rosa and Victor Sanchez have worked with cars most of their lives.

“As kids, we kind of just dreamed to do this, really. It’s always been our dream to have our own shop,” Rosa said.

Now, they own a custom vinyl wrap and detailing business on North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Rosa says vinyl wrapping is a way of changing the design and color of your vehicle that’s more affordable than painting.

“It’s basically like a giant sticker that you stick on your car. You can change your colors, you can change commercial logos, you can put pretty much anything on a vinyl wrap,” Rosa said.

Rosa says the business is more than just a way of making money.

“Now that we’re in this position, we just wanna be able to give back to the community that raised us,” Rosa said.

They work with all types of vehicles from motorcycles, to cars and even semis.

“We just make sure that the car’s perfect for the person that’s leaving. We want them to feel like it’s a brand-new car again. It’s good to see them happy that we did the work and they’re smiling when they get the car back,” Rosa said.

Rosa says they do appointments, but also take walk-ins as long as they have openings.

The shop is open Monday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. To see more of their work, you can visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.