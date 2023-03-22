YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sixth District Court of Appeals will hear another appeal from convicted child murderer Danny Lee Hill.

Hill is on Ohio Death Row for the 1985 rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymon Fife in Warren.

The case has gone through multiple appeals. This latest one centers around bite mark evidence that Hill claims has been discredited but says it was used to bring about his conviction.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has said the bite mark evidence has already been litigated and that there was enough evidence without it to convict Hill of the crime.

Hill and co-defendant Timothy Combs were convicted of the brutal beating and rape of Fife that led to his death. The bite mark evidence was taken from Fife’s body.

The case is set to be heard on June 14, 2023. So far, there have been over 25 court proceedings in the case.

In addition, Fife’s mother, Miriam Fife, filed her own motion in the case asking that the court stop “these interminable delays.”

“For the past 37 years, Miriam has been forced to repeatedly relive her son’s horrific death while Hill has traversed a never-ending, post-conviction landscape,” attorneys wrote for Fife in a brief.

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office has enlisted counsel from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for the case.

Hill was 18 at the time of Fife’s attack and was sentenced to death. Combs was 17 and not eligible for the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison and died at the Grafton Correctional Institution in 2018.

Hill’s execution date is scheduled for July 22, 2026, however, there is a moratorium on executions in the state of Ohio over the lack of lethal injection drugs.