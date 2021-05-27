Court rules no recall election for Newton Falls councilwoman

The court ordered the Trumbull County Board of Elections to remove the issue from the ballot

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a recall election will not be held for a Newton Falls councilwoman.

The controversy began when a group became angry after they say Sandra Breymaier acted inappropriately at a council meeting.

Signatures were gathered and a recall election was set for June 1.

The court ruled Thursday that the city of Newton Falls “has not duly passed a motion to set the recall election for June 1.”

A vote was held to hold the election on June 1 by 2-1, and the city’s mayor, Kenneth Kline, declared that the motion passed even though there was not a true majority due to the resignation of councilman Tarry Ablerini and the fact that Breymaier abstained.

The court decided that Kline did not have a majority vote and therefore could not set the election for June 1.

The court ordered the Trumbull County Board of Elections to remove the issue of Breymaier’s recall from the June 1 special election ballot.