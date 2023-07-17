COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County attorney who wants to be a judge is facing mounting obstacles after a federal judge dismissed her most recent lawsuit challenging Ohio’s “sore loser” statute.

In September 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld a decision to not put Sarah Thomas Kovoor’s name on the 2022 general election ballot for judge of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court because she lost a bid for her political party’s nomination in the preceding primary election for a different judicial office.

Kovoor, who lives in Howland, had been chosen by the Republican Party during an emergency meeting in August 2022 to run against Democrat Cynthia Rice for the vacancy left by Peter Kontos’ retirement. That term runs through 2026.

The issue was whether it was legal for Kovoor to run under state law regarding the eligibility of those who previously sought an elected position.

After the Supreme Court decision, Kovoor filed an amended complaint in November 2022 against the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stating David W. Johnson, who is the treasurer of the Ohio Republican Party and the chair of the Columbiana County Board of Elections, exerted his power over Thomas P. McCabe, chair of the Mahoning County Republican Party and director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections, and Robert L. Aurandt, who is a member of both the Mahoning County Republican Party and the Mahoning County Board of Elections, and LaRose to oppose the placement of Kovoor on the ballot.

Kovoor goes on to state that others in the process that ultimately led to Rice’s appointment as judge colluded to keep her off the ballot. “As a result of Plaintiff Kovoor being denied the ballot, Judge Rice is unopposed in the November general election,” the complaint stated.

Late last month, Judge James L. Graham dismissed the lawsuit upholding Ohio’s “sore loser” law saying that Kovoor’s challenge fails “as a matter of law.”

It was noted in the court documents that LaRose had asked for the case to be dismissed and that Kovoor never filed a response, however, Judge Graham, addressed the merits of Kovoor’s complaint in his decision.