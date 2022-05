(WKBN) – The former owner of the California Palms and six of the former residents will not be getting back into the building anytime soon.

On Monday, a Mahoning County court magistrate rejected Sebastian Rucci’s request for a preliminary injunction to keep them from being evicted.

Last month, sheriff’s deputies evicted Rucci after a private investment firm foreclosed on the property.

Another hearing on the matter will be held later this month.