WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Danny Lee Hill has lost his battle for a new trial, again, in Trumbull County Court.

Judge Patricia Cosgrove ruled Monday that Hill’s request by his attorneys to reconsider an earlier ruling on his Adkins Claim (intellectual disability) is dismissed. Cosgrove said the court doesn’t have jurisdiction in the matter.

Hill is also fighting his conviction and death sentence in federal court. The Sixth District Court of Appeals will hear another appeal from Hill based on bite evidence that was taken during the investigation of the 1985 death of 12-year-old Raymond Fife.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has said the bite mark evidence has already been litigated and that there was enough evidence without it to convict Hill of the crime.

The case is set to be heard on June 14, 2023. So far, there have been over 25 court proceedings in the case.

Hill and co-defendant Timothy Combs were convicted of the brutal beating and rape of Fife that led to his death. The bite mark evidence was taken from Fife’s body.