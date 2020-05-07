Court order closes St. Clair Twp. equestrian training center accused of operating during lockdown

Health officials in the county say the indoor equestrian center has held at least two barrel racing events since last month

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An injunction and restraining order has been issued in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court against a business that reportedly continued to hold events during Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

According to the Morning Journal, the Columbiana County Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday during a special board meeting to move forward with the injunction against Treharne’sTraining Center, in effect closing it down.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been posts on Treharne’s Facebook page canceling several planned events, including a barrel race that was set for this weekend.