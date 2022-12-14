LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A court error that showed an active warrant for a suspect ended in an arrest.

According to a police report, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over Monday at about 1:45 a.m. on a ramp to Route 11 after a registration check on the car she was driving came back as having an active warrant on the registered owner. She was the registered owner of the vehicle, the report stated.

The woman did not have a valid driver’s license, and the warrant that was issued was for failure to appear in court on a previous driving under suspension charge.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

After booking, it was discovered that the warrant was no longer active and that the case was settled in September. The warrant had been recalled, but a court error prevented the updated information from being removed from the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS).

The woman was released and issued a citation for driving under suspension for the most recent traffic stop. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.