YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a Struthers boy who admitted to lying to police to cover up his death at the hands of her boyfriend has been denied early release.

The motion was denied Monday.

Shain Widdershaim, 42, the mother of Teddy Foltz, 14, who died in January 2013, filed the request earlier this month in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, who sentenced her to 15 years in prison in September 2013

Foltz died Jan. 26, 2013, five days after he was hospitalized for a beating he received from Widdershaim’s boyfriend, Zaryl Bush, 52.

Bush was sentenced in June 2013 to 33 years to life in prison for Foltz’s death. He has appealed his sentence several times and each appeal has been denied.

Widdershaim was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to a second degree felony charge of endangering children; two third degree felony charges of endangering children, which covered abuse of Teddy’s two brothers at the hands of Bush; and tampering with evidence. She was sentenced well above the sentencing recommendation in the case by Judge Krichbaum, who at the time told her: “Mother is a sacred title no one deserves to call you.”

Widdershaim was not present when Teddy received the injuries that led to his death, but she lied to protect Bush. At her sentencing, she said she lied because she was afraid of him.

In her request for release filed by attorney James Gentile, Widdershaim said in a letter to the judge she realized in prison how her childhood environment growing up influenced her decisions when she was an adult. Widdershaim wrote that she was sexually abused by a family member for a prolonged period of time and that left her incapable of making good decisions, especially around a person like Bush.

“It wasn’t until I came to prison that I became aware of my childhood impacting my decision making as an adult,” she wrote.

Gentile wrote that Widdershaim had served more than eight half years of her sentence.