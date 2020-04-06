Court denies latest appeal for convicted killer Claudia Hoerig

Hoerig was convicted in the 2007 shooting death of her husband Karl Hoerig inside the couple's Newton Falls home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An appeal for convicted killer Claudia Hoerig was denied by the 11th District Court of Appeals on Monday

Hoerig was extradited to the U.S. several years after the killing. She was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Hoerig has filed several appeals in her case.

According to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins, the Court of Appeals found all five errors listed in the latest appeal to be without merit. The court affirmed Hoerig’s convictions.