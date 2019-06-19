Court denies another appeal for convicted killer Claudia Hoerig

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Court of Appeals has denied another petition filed by convicted killer Claudia Heorig asking for the court to reconsider their ruling in the lawsuit she brought against Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Hoerig was convicted in the 2007 shooting death of her husband Karl Hoerig inside the couple’s Newton Falls home. She fled to Brazil after the murder.

Hoerig was extradited to the U.S. several years after the killing. She was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Hoerig has filed several appeals in her case. This latest decision surrounds the dismissal of a lawsuit she filed against the sheriff challenging her detainment in the Trumbull County Jail while awaiting her trial.

In the original petition, Hoerig claimed that she was denied a speedy trial and that her incarceration at the jail was “illegal” because of “fabricated” affidavits sent to Brazil, for which she had no defense, her petition reads.

Hoerig said she was held for nearly 22 months, violating her right to a speedy trial. At that time, she asked that the case be dismissed and was denied.

This latest petition was filed in January and asked the court to reconsider the speedy trial ruling.

The court denied the petition Tuesday saying Hoerig did not follow procedures or court rules in her petition.

According to court documents, Hoerig filed eight motions following the October 2018 dismissal of her original complaint. The court ruled that her complaints were filed late and she did not file any motions asking for more time. Under those circumstances, the U.S. Appellate Court does not have jurisdiction over the appeal, the ruling stated.