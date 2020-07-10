Court check at house sparks animal cruelty investigation in North Bloomfield

Deputies say the house on Colebrook Road smelled so bad that deputies became ill and had to step outside

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found several animals inside a home in North Bloomfield.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to check a house Thursday for firearms per a probation order when they uncovered the conditions.

Deputies say the house on Durst Colebrook Road smelled so bad that deputies became ill and had to step outside.

The odor was caused by animals feces and urine and unkempt animals inside the house, deputies said.

There were two cats and two Doberman pitchers in the house, of which one of each was in a cage, in addition to a ferret, guinea pig and an estimated 30 lizards, deputies said.

Deputies said they also found a decomposing kitten covered in maggots in a bedroom closet.

When deputies asked the homeowner if he knew what the animal was in his closet he said, “I don’t know, a rat, kitten, I’m not sure.” The man said his cat recently had a second litter of kittens, according to the report.

No firearms were located in the house.

The sheriff is consulting with prosecutors on potential animal cruelty charges.

This same house has been at the center of other complaints. Last year, the man who lives there, 53-year-old Darrell Phillips, was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and menacing surrounding another animal investigation.

In that case, humane agents said they found more than 100 animals on the property.

Phillips pleaded guilty and was sentenced last week where he received a suspended jail sentence and was put on probation.