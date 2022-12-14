YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major milestone was celebrated Wednesday for a program that has revolutionized a part of the court system.

Mahoning County’s Felony Drug Court celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The court is Ohio’s longest-running specialty docket presided by a single judge, the Honorable John Durkin.

Drug offenders have to plead guilty to their drug-related charges to enter the program. Once they successfully complete three phases and are living a life of recovery for one year, all of their charges are dropped.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor was on hand to help celebrate and urged those who’ve been involved with the program to serve as “ambassadors” for it.

“Work together to make sure that everyone is more informed and aware of the substance abuse disorder and optimal treatment approaches. Let people in the community know about this court’s success,” O’Connor said.

The celebration was O’Connor’s official act before she retires from the bench.