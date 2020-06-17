Court allows Chicago attorney to help in Girard speed camera lawsuit

The court ruled this week that Attorney Thomas Zimmerman can participate in the case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chicago attorney that specializes in class action lawsuits is being allowed to practice law in Ohio in the speed camera lawsuit against the City of Girard.

The court ruled this week that Attorney Thomas Zimmerman, Jr. can participate in the case.

The lead attorney in the case is Marc Dann from the Dann Law Firm in Cleveland.

Miles Black and others are suing the city and the camera ticket company Blue Line Solutions, LLC, in connection with tickets that were issued on Interstate 80.

According to the complaint, each Plaintiff was issued a citation for speeding in the City of Girard between December 7, 2017 to January 7, 2018.

During that time, the posted speed limit on I-80 was 55 mph. According to the Plaintiffs, the speed limit in the subject area should have been 65 mph since the Ohio Department of Transportation had completed construction in the area on December 7, 2017.

The citations were issued by the City of Girard through Blue Line’s traffic enforcement system, which issues tickets through the mail based on speed camera photos.

The case has been given class action status by the Trumbull County 11th District Court of Appeals.

The City of Girard and Blue Line are appealing the class action status.