STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Struthers were sentenced this week following an arrest involving a child that was hurt last year.

Brian Kerby, 22, and Kathleen Schofer, 24, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct this week and were given a suspended jail sentence and probation.

Police were notified in November 22 after a child was treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for bruises all over his body, and Kerby and Schofer were initially charged with child endangering.

In the plea deal, the child endangering charge was dropped for both defendants and they pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Both Kerby and Schofer were sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for days already served.

Kerby will serve two years of probation and Schofer will serve one year.