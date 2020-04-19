Couple surprised at private wedding

They were supposed to have their wedding Saturday, but because of the effects of Covid-19, they had to reschedule it to September

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple whose wedding was canceled due to social distancing restrictions was given a surprise they never saw coming.

Hillary and Kevin Johnson were supposed to have their wedding Saturday, but because of the effects of Covid-19, they had to reschedule it to September.

“But then they came to me and said, ‘Angela, we are determined to get married on April 18.’ And they said, ‘We don’t care if it’s us two and our priest, but it’s gonna happen,’” said Angela Gossard, owner of Endearing Events.

So the two held a private ceremony where they said ‘I do.’

However, they had no idea that the maid of honor suggested a way for their friends and family to be there for love and support.

“We’re going to do a surprise car tunnel, where they’re going to come down the tunnel in the golf cart that their family owns and have their first dance here,” Gossard said.

After their private ceremony, Hillary and Kevin rode to the parking lot of Waypoint 4180 where they found dozens of cars filled with friends and family members.

Those who came decorated their cars with balloons and signs, they blew bubbles and honked as the couple rode down in awe.

After the surprise, the couple shared their first dance for their loved ones to see.

“At the end of it all, love always wins,” Gossard said.

Both Kevin and Hillary said they never imagined this would happen and were both extremely surprised.