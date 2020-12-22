Couple rescued from house fire in Brookfield

The fire broke just after 2 p.m. at the Brookfield Acres Mobile Home Park

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple was rescued from a mobile home fire Tuesday in Brookfield.

The fire broke just after 2 p.m. at the Brookfield Acres Mobile Home Park.

The fire was contained to the kitchen. Fire Capt. Nick Cresanto said the couple was cooking dinner at the time the fire broke out.

Brookfield police helped get them out of the home.

One cat was also rescued from the home, but another cat is missing. Cresanto said the cat is shy around strangers and it was likely OK and just hiding inside.

The mobile home wasn’t heavily damaged, and the couple was able to return to the home after firefighters checked the damage.

No injuries were reported.

