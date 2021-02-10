Couple receives prison sentences for Warren baby’s injuries in August

A family member said the baby had bleeding on the brain and a broken clavicle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local couple will serve time in prison for a baby’s injuries in Warren last year.

Trumbull County Judge Wyatt McKay sentenced the baby’s mother, Kathleen Long, to 18 months in prison on Wednesday. She had previously pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge.

Tuesday, Long’s boyfriend, Andrew Jacobs received a four-to-six-year prison sentence from Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan in the case. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children charges.

The two were charged last year after an investigation into a newborn baby’s injuries in August.

A family member said the baby had bleeding on the brain and a broken clavicle.

Long told investigators that she left the baby with Jacobs while she went to get groceries, saying she believed she could trust him.

Jacobs has been charged with domestic violence in the past. He is not the father of the baby.