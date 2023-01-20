CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple has pleaded guilty Friday morning after a large pig was removed from their home in July.

Shawn and Courtney Kline pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty Friday. Both were sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The charges stem from police finding a large pig, named “Oreo,” living in their basement on Chambers Street.

According to a report, the pig was suffering from several health problems and couldn’t stand on its own.

Shawn Kline reports to jail on February 28 and Courtney Kline reports to jail on April 1.