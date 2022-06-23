CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – When Eric Moore opened his first bank account in Campbell years ago, he never imagined that one day he would own that very building.

“I want this place to be a staple in the community… I want all the people I went to school with, all the people from Campbell to come in and check it out and see, you know, what we did with the place,” Moore said.

What was once a First National Bank is now Cigar Vibes.

“A lot of the bank we incorporated and kept for the lounge. So people from the neighborhood, when they come in like, ‘Oh, I remember I was coming in banking, and it still looks good, but I like the difference that y’all made, it just gives them a welcoming,” said Tabranda Thomas, Moore’s wife.

Moore and Thomas said they wanted to open a place where people could come and unwind after a long day.

“You know a lot of us cigar smokers, we don’t like to smoke in the house and the wives won’t allow it anyway. You know, in the winter time we don’t have a place to go so I wanted to create something like that, so people, you know like me from Campbell or surrounding areas close by don’t have to travel so far,” Moore said.

That’s just what they did. Cigar Vibes is located on Robinson Road in Campbell. It has coffee, cigars and a relaxing atmosphere.

“You gotta have a cigar there. It’s a beautiful place, he did a fantastic job. All the luck in the world, I’m behind him 100%,” said Campbell Mayor Bryan Tedesco.

Moore says anyone can come and can also bring their own bourbon, whiskey or whatever they choose to enjoy with their cigar.

Eventually, Cigar Vibes will offer memberships that will provide discounts and extra benefits. But, Moore and Thomas say they will always be open to the public for people to have a place to go.

Cigar Vibes is located at 355 Robinson Road. It’s open Monday – Thursday from 12 – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays from 12 – 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 – 5 p.m. Moore says they will stay open longer to accommodate guests.