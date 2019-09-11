Couple left young kids home alone, Warren police say

The four kids ranged in age from 3 to 6

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple is facing charges after Warren police said they left four children, ages 3 to 6, home alone.

Officers were called to their apartment on Fifth Street SW Tuesday morning, where they received a report that Jessica Montgomery and her boyfriend, Dewayne White, left without taking the kids.

While police were waiting for maintenance to open the door so they could check for the children, Montgomery returned home and confirmed that her children were inside, according to a police report.

She told police that she and White woke up late and White was running late for work. She said she didn’t want to wake up the kids, so she left them sleeping while she dropped White off to work, the report stated.

Police arrested Montgomery on a child endangering charge, and a family member was called to watch the children.

Police said the prosecutor later recommended filing charges against White as well.

Children Services was notified about the incident, the report stated.