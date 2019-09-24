Man, woman in Struthers moving into new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity

The couple had to earn their mortgage through 'sweat equity'

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman in Struthers were just granted their forever home Tuesday morning.

It’s all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization took out a $68,000 no-interest loan.

Now, the new homeowners are McKenzie and William Boylen.

They had to earn their mortgage through “sweat equity.”

The Boylens put in 500 hours leading up to Tuesday, installing tile flooring, drywall and more.

They said they’ve been through a lot of ups and downs financially. This, they say, is a great blessing.

The 500 hours of sweat equity is a requirement for families getting a habitat home.